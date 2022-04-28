Prince Charles has waited a long time to become king. Stepping aside so Prince William can take the throne is out of the question, according to Tina Brown.

The royal biographer talked about the Prince of Wales' impending reign as the next British monarch while promoting her new book "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil" on The New York Times' "Sway" podcast. She laughed at the notion that the 73-year-old would just easily abdicate so his son can become king.

"Why anybody thinks that. I mean, Charles is so desperate for this freaking job. I mean, you know, he's waited 50 years for this. I mean, there's just no way," she said.

Brown added that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, would also be opposed to the idea after Queen Elizabeth II announced that she will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes king. She reiterated, "As for Camilla, you think she's going to give up being Queen Camilla after all of this time? No abdicating for Charles."

As for the Prince of Wales' future as king, the author pointed out that there are already doubts from the British public. She compared him to Edward VII, the son of Queen Victoria. She called the former king "a kind of a shock absorber for the next reign" and thinks that will also happen to Prince Charles.

"A lot of people are very pessimistic about Charles taking over. I actually am not one of those," Brown explained adding that he may actually surprise people with his reign. She then explained why the Prince of Wales, who she described as "a transitional figure" should rule first.

Brown explained that Prince Charles "has met every head of state in the world" and "he's very accomplished in his own way." He has "that authentic thing" and has his "own particular passions for environment and his long, long-standing belief that climate change was a huge issue that nobody wanted to talk about and didn't." Suffice to say, the Prince of Wales is more suited to become king first than Prince William because he is more experienced.