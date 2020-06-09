Charles, the Prince of Wales, has earned himself a surprising new title, and unlike his other titles, this one is neither hereditary nor will be passed on to his children.

Prince Charles, the future king of England, has been dubbed the "King of Instagram", due to a huge boost in traction on his social media posts during coronavirus pandemic, reports Hello. The British royal, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 illness in March, has garnered thousands of likes on his Instagram posts since he shared a video message on his recovery from the respiratory disease on April 1.

Instagram account 'Clarence House,' named after the official residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, used to get at most 20,000 likes. However, the video appearance by the heir apparent on his first-hand experience with the pandemic amassed close to 850,000 likes.

The 71-year-old made excellent use of the heightened engagements on his post and continued to improve his profile on social media. The royal, as well as his wife Camilla, make regular video appearances to promote their charities and discuss other issues close to them.

Penny Junor, the Prince's biographer, asserted to The Australian that the pandemic did give a platform to Prince Charles, and that the heir apparent to the British throne has been "masterful in the way he's responded and used that platform."

"There are so many people who don't really get Charles, who don't know what he does. But during the coronavirus, maybe because of the lockdown, more people have seen him and listened to him than perhaps they would during normal times," Junor said.

As of now, Clarence House's Instagram account has 1.1 million followers, while its Twitter account has around 900,000. Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, reportedly turned to his eldest son Prince William and daughter-in-law to take advice for his social media posts. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are themselves well versed with social media and have an impressive team to handle their 11.8 million followers on Instagram and two million followers on Twitter.