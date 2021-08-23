"The Crown" raises a lot of controversy about its portrayal of the British royal family every time it releases a new season. However, it is far from being the only show that does not sit right with the family members.

While "The Crown" is a fictionalised show inspired by the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, there are others that are parodies of the family and the British monarchy. "The Prince," an American adult animated sitcom following the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, had recently sparked a huge debate for its controversial portrayal of the royal family as well as the eight-year-old Prince.

Another show that uses the real-life royals as characters for their comedy is "The Windsors," a British sitcom and parody of the royal family- House of Windsor. A new report in the Mirror revealed that Prince Charles in particular was very upset with the show, and found it "very cruel."

Harry Enfield, who plays the heir apparent on the satirical sitcom, apologised to the royal after finding out about his feelings regarding the show. The comedian said, "I was told that Prince Charles thought it was very cruel. I'm very sorry, Sir."

Enfield admitted that the hit Channel Four show is often brutal towards the royal family members, saying, "Some of it's quite cruel because it's quite biting."

"You know, there's bits in the show - there's a bit where Wills is saying to me, 'Do you not think we're a complete waste of space?' And I go, well, someone's paying me £19 million pounds a year to do something. So it's that sort of level of satire which I suppose could be deemed as cruel," he explained.

However, the actor himself has a lot of respect for the future King, and feels that his portrayal in the show is "ridiculous" and something which should not be taken seriously.

"If we all listened to him we wouldn't be in the trouble we are in the world, would we? My version of him is.. obviously he's a bit of a bonkers loony, but in real life I'd sooner he was Prime Minister than Boris. I've got respect for him. In the Press he's sort of portrayed in this nutty way and he's even more nutty in the show, which is great," Enfield said.

"I think, I mean, our version, this is just ridiculous, the show, because we take Britain back to the Dark Ages. And it's very much, you know, evil Queen Camilla," he added. Enfield said that he always separates his character from Prince Charles when he reads about him, and the royals should do the same.

"The Royal Family, they must just go, 'Well, this is a product and we're very private people,' I guess," he said. Enfield also recalled his meetings with Princess Anne and Duchess Camilla, and said the show is nowhere close to how they are as people and even tourists will never confuse the two.

"I've met Princess Anne, she was really nice and she was really funny, and that's it. And Camilla I've met. But it ends with a sword fight between me and Wills and death on stage and I have to sing, it's musical theatre darling!" the 60-year-old said.