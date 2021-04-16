Prince Charles looked very emotional following a visit to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales appeared to be crying as he was driven off from the Berkshire residence. A photo from the Express showed him in his car, wearing a black face mask, and with tears in his eyes.

The visit came days after Buckingham Palace announced the death of his father, Prince Philip, on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh had been sick and was in the hospital for a month before he returned home to Windsor Castle, where he and the queen have been staying amid the pandemic.

The last time the 72-year-old royal was photographed crying was after he visited his father at King Edward VII's hospital in February. He was the only member of the Royal Family who paid the 99-year old a visit and they reportedly had an emotional bedside conversation.

It is said the Duke of Edinburgh had summoned his son to advise him on how to take care of Queen Elizabeth II after his death. They also discussed his succession to the throne and he requested to be taken home because he knew he was not getting any better.

Since his death, members of the Royal Family have rallied by the queen as she mourns the death of her husband of 73 years. The 95-year-old British monarch is said to be "stoic" but Prince Philip's death has clearly left a void in her life. After all, he was by her side all those years that he committed to be her consort.

In light of the duke's death, the family will observe two weeks of mourning. But they will hold royal engagements appropriate for the circumstances. This includes a visit to the gardens of Marlborough House in London, where the public had left tributes for Prince Philip.

NEW: Prince Charles and Camilla visit the many flowers left outside Buckingham Palace and other Royal residences in the @theroyalparks.

To avoid attracting crowds because of Covid, the flowers have been collected and relaid at nearby Marlborough House pic.twitter.com/Arksie5lXS — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 15, 2021

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall visited the site on Thursday ahead of Prince Philip's funeral service on Saturday at St. George's chapel. They read the messages of condolence and viewed the flowers left by the public outside Buckingham Palace. The Prince of Wales appeared emotional as he struggled to hold back his tears at all the touching tributes which included a toy Land Rover.