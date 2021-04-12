Prince Philip had a heart-to-heart talk with Prince Charles while he was in the hospital. They discussed the latter's future as the heir to the throne and the Duke of Edinburgh relayed his wishes to his son, knowing his life was drawing to a close.

In the days leading up to his death, the 99-year-old royal summoned the Prince of Wales for a heart-to-heart talk while he was at King Edward VII's hospital. It was at the end of February when Prince Charles was photographed leaving the facility looking somber and teary-eyed.

According to royal commentator Robert Jobson, author of "Philip's Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh," the duke was already aware that he "was unlikely to recover after weeks in the hospital." Thus, he had asked Prince Charles to visit him and the father and son had an "emotional bedside conversation."

Prince Philip had given his son advice on how to look after Queen Elizabeth II when he is gone. He also advised him on how to lead the Royal Family in the years ahead. The duke also asked to return home to Windsor Castle and "die in his own bed" instead of in the hospital.

A source claimed they had a "full and frank, yet heartfelt" discussion on Prince Charles' succession. "Neither of them were sure that it would not be their last meeting."

Jobson told the Daily Mail that Prince Charles and the duke had become close recently. They were in constant contact either by phone or in person. It is thought they saw each other for the final time last week Tuesday.

Prince Philip returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 after a month-long stay in the hospital. He was taken to King Edward VII on Feb. 16 to receive treatment for an infection and moved to St. Bartholomew's hospital where he underwent successful surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

Despite the surgery, Prince Philip still remained ill while at home. Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly by his bedside when he died. Prince Charles immediately made the trip to Windsor Castle to be there for his mother and he has also since paid tribute to his "very special Papa" during a public speech.