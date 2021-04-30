Prince Charles is not yet ready to forgive his son Prince Harry for the comments he made about the British royal family in his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, and it's "unlikely" that they will be making amends anytime soon.

A source told Us Weekly that the father-son duo is still not on talking terms after coming face-to-face at the funeral of Prince Philip earlier this month. "Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn't resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated. There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two," the insider said.

While Harry was spotted chatting with his elder brother Prince William at the funeral, he wasn't seen with his father. The source revealed that none of the two were eager to take any steps to resolve their differences.

"Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won't let it drop. But to be honest, Harry didn't go running back to Charles begging for forgiveness either," the insider said.

In his tell-all interview, Harry had confessed he feels "let down" by his father who stopped taking his calls when he was discussing his decision to quit as a working royal. According to the source, the Duke of Sussex "still hasn't forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move."

"The reason Harry went back to the U.K. was to see the queen and to pay his respects to Prince Philip. That's about as far as it goes," the source explained, adding that there are not many chances of reconciliation in the near future.

Meanwhile, the heir apparent has started working toward a new-slimmed monarchy, in which his younger son will not have any part. The insider said: "(Charles) is freezing Harry out. He's actually already out. After the damage Harry has caused the family, he firmly believes that his son doesn't deserve the privilege of being a royal."