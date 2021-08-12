Prince Charles is said to be casting doubt on Prince Andrew's return to public life, especially since he is again being accused of rape by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The Prince of Wales reportedly believes that his brother would have to live with the consequence of his ties to deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Even if Giuffre fails in her lawsuit, people will always remember his links to the disgraced financier.

It is because of this that Prince Charles is said to be furious at the Duke of York. He believes the scandal has tainted the reputation of the British monarchy, which he has protected for many years.

"The prince loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows that his brother endures, whatever the reasons may be. His ability to support and feel for those having a tough time is well known," a source close to the future king told The Times.

"However, this will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution. He has long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem," the insider continued adding, "This will probably further strengthen in the prince's mind that a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible, because the spectre of this accusation raises its head with hideous regularity."

Likewise, it is believed that Prince Charles and Prince William are concerned with the lack of response from Prince Andrew's legal team over the suit. Another source claimed the "family find themselves in an extraordinary difficult and sensitive situation given the nature of the allegations."

The Royal Family is reportedly also limited in what they can say to the public about the case given that he is no longer a working royal. The insider claimed "they are actually rather limited in what control they can exert over the situation privately."

In her lawsuit filed on Monday with New York's federal court, Giuffre accused the Duke of York of "rape in the first degree." He allegedly sexually abused her several times even when he knew that he was a minor.

An expert claimed that the case could go on for two years and could potentially overshadow the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II next year. It would also significantly cost Prince Andrew millions, especially since Giuffre had sought compensation for the emotional and psychological stress brought by the abuse.