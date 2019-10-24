Prince Charles is worried about Prince Harry after he talked about his struggles being under British media scrutiny. Harry also confirmed his feud with his brother, Prince William, in the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." Charles is said to be infuriated about his sons' situation and at the release of the documentary because it undermined his work and that of other Royal Family members.

A source claimed that the Prince of Wales is worrying about Prince Harry in the same way he worried about his mother, Princess Diana. He shares Prince William's concerns and will continue to defend his youngest son to the public, even though he has caused a "kerfuffle" among the British Royal Family.

According to an insider, Queen Elizabeth has entrusted Prince Charles to bring the brothers back together and settle their issues privately. The 70-year-old father cannot help but feel "absolutely furious" over their situation.

He reportedly also thought that it was inconsiderate for Prince Harry and Meghan to release their documentary, while other members of the royal family are busy doing their respective roles. It completely overshadowed their work overseas.

"The point is that this whole kerfuffle has completely undermined the work he is doing, just as it undermined the work Prince William and Kate were doing in Pakistan. To do it to your brother is one thing. To do it to your father and paymaster is a completely different matter altogether," the source told The Irish Sun.

The insider added that people preferred "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" to the prince's own documentary "Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall," which was completely ignored.

"This is a documentary about his life's work and it really meant a lot to him. It's been completely and utterly annihilated, all because these two think they've reinvented the wheel," the source claimed.

The claims come after it was reported that Prince Charles and Prince William are worried that Prince Harry might go into a bout of depression due to his current struggles. He reportedly suffered depression in the wake of his mum's death, which Harry has since partly blamed on the British press.