Prince Charles is said to be worried about the damage that Prince Harry could incite with his memoir. As such, he made certain to invite his son to his home in the U.K. so he could learn more about it.

The Duke of Sussex promised a truthful account of his life experiences in his memoir, which is due for release later this year. His publisher Random House said the book will contain "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him." The British royals are said to be worried about its contents especially the Prince of Wales, who fears that it could contain damaging stories about Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry's book — and the reputational damage it could very well do," a source told The Sun adding, "There are concerns about Harry's recollections of Camilla's entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age."

Read more Prince Charles invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to UK in desperate bid to see Lilibet

Prince Harry is believed to be "fiercely loyal and protective" of Princess Diana and her legacy and "didn't approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father's life." It is reportedly understandable that "he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused."

Prince Charles is said to be deeply protective of his wife. The last thing he reportedly "needs is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts." The source added, "He hopes by inviting Harry to stay, he can gently talk to him about the book and ask if there's anything he needs to know."

Aside from talking about the memoir, Prince Charles also invited Prince Harry to stay with him in the U.K. so he can be with his grandchildren. He is said to be desperate to see them. He has not seen Archie since he was six months old and has yet to personally meet Lilibet since her birth on June 4.