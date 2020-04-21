Prince Charles of Wales, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has opened Wales's biggest hospital in Cardiff to ease the burden on the National Health Service in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium has been turned into a 2,000 bed-field hospital for the treatment of people infected with the novel coronavirus. The temporary hospital titled "Dragon's Heart Hospital" is the second biggest in the United Kingdom behind the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London, reports BBC.

The facility equipped with mobile x-ray and CT scanners will care for people who are coming to the end of their treatment for COVID-19 and require rehabilitation and support, and for others facing the last weeks or days of their lives. The site was planned in one week and erected in over two weeks with 600 people involved.

In a pre-recorded video message that played on the stadium's big screens, Prince Charles said its transformation into a hospital was part of the "immense effort to combat the dreadful threat that we face".

Praising the frontline workers who have put themselves first during the pandemic "without sorts of reward and without regard for self," the 71-year-old said: "Words simply cannot express the gratitude and humility that such compassion and courage inspires in us all."

The video message was recorded by the heir apparent at his Birkhall home in Scotland, where he has been self-isolating with wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"Our hearts go out to all those who have lost their loved ones in such a terribly tragic way. Today we honour their memory, and can resolve in words long used to commemorate those who fell in other countries. Their sacrifice shall not be forgotten. We could honour them too by doing all we can to aid those are on the frontline of the struggle," the father-of-two said.

The temporary hospital is ready to accept its first 300 patients and is expected to be fully functional within a further 14 days. The facility will employ 2,000 staff and will double the size of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board's (CVUHB) system. The adjacent Cardiff Blues stadium will offer a rest area for staff and a reception area for relatives.