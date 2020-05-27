Prince Charles has revealed that he was given a special responsibility by his eldest son Prince William at his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, has revealed that Prince William had requested him to put his knowledge of classical music to good use by selecting the music for his and Kate's special day on April 29, 2011. The heir apparent made the revelation during an appearance on Classic FM, where he and presenter Alan Titchmarsh discussed "the great importance of classical music and live performance, as well as concerns for them during the health (coronavirus pandemic) crisis."

Tonight, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales presents two hours of his favourite music on Classic FM — including pieces by Chopin, Richard Strauss and a lesser-known piano concerto from Julius Benedict.



Join His Royal Highness from 8pm. May 26, 2020

"I love trying to organise some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions...particularly for weddings if people want. I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding," the 71-year-old shared.

The British royal said that he hopes his selection of music at the Cambridges' wedding "gave some people pleasure," while adding: "but it's rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway... I do enjoy it."

In the two-part interview, that concluded on Tuesday evening, the future king also spoke about his close bond with his grandmother, the Queen Mother Elizabeth, and revealed she was the one who introduced him to the world of classical music.

"We decided each movement should reflect an important aspect of her character. The smile, the love and the sense of duty which remained deep right to the very end."



Listen to HRH's specially commissioned piece, in memory of his grandmother, on @ClassicFM tonight from 8pm. May 26, 2020

The prince said that the late Queen Mother took him to Convent Garden to see Bolshoi Ballet's The Fountain of Bakhchisarai in 1956 when he was just seven, and he has been fond of classical music ever since.

"My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion. I was completely inspired by it," the royal said.

The prince has since then included several music-related patronages in his portfolio. He has been the Patron of the Philharmonia Orchestra since 1980, and the Patron of The Monteverdi Choir since 2010. He is also the patron of The Orchestra of the Welsh National Opera, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, The English Chamber Orchestra as well as The Bach Choir.

Meanwhile, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and London Contemporary Orchestra among her patronages.