Prince William and Kate Middleton have been isolating with their three children at their country home in Norfolk, away from the rest of the royal family. However, the couple makes full use of technology to ensure that their children stay connected with their grandparents amid coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, Prince William and Kate Middleton opened up about how their children stay in touch with their grandparents and great-grandparents as social distancing doesn't allow them to meet them in person, reports Royal Central.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed how Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis use technology to chat with their grandparents. "I think your father and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because they know it's really hard," the 38-year-old said.

Prince William, meanwhile, noted that it's been a little difficult for the older members of the family to get used to the virtual way of keeping in touch. "As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy. But only just," the Duke of Cambridge said.

"I think we're getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through," the 37-year-old said about the experience.

While the older family members are facing technical difficulties, it's the couple's youngest child who is causing mayhem when it comes to video calling. Prince Louis, two, has made it a "bit hectic" for his parents to use technology.

"For some reason he sees the red button, and always wants to press the red button," William revealed.

The British prince, whose father Prince Charles had to spend weeks in complete isolation after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, said technology has "been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other."

The COVID-19 crisis led to cancellation of several significant traditions in the British royal family. Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II had to break Easter tradition of handing specially-minted coins known as Maundy money to pensioners for the first time in known history. Besides, instead of having a grand celebration, the British monarch celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday in isolation with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.