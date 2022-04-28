Prince Harry leaving the U.K. and moving to the U.S.A. with Meghan Markle did a good thing for Prince Charles and Prince William's relationship. According to a royal biographer, it only brought them closer than when the younger son was around.

Tina Brown in her book, "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil," wrote that the Duke of Sussex brought the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales "inevitably closer" when he left his royal duties. She called it "ironic because Charles was much closer" to his younger son and that "they had a very warm relationship."

She told Page Six, "It's very upsetting to Charles apparently. He's been distraught about the fraying of the relationship. He's been very, very sad. He's been very hurt by Harry."

Brown explained, "There has been tension between William and Charles because the fact is Charles feels competitive with William. William has been OK with Camilla, but there was obviously an overhang from the past."

However, with Prince Harry in the U.S.A. with Meghan Markle, Prince William is "much closer to Charles now." Brown said, "essentially they're together now trying to figure out what happens after the queen dies."

As for the Duke of Sussex, the royal author claimed that he "wanted out" of his royal life and his wife "enabled him to do what he wanted." She claimed that the former "Suits" actress "was strong enough to say 'You know what? You want out. I can make it happen.'"

Brown said it is wrong to call their exit "Megxit" because it was not the Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave. It was Prince Harry's decision and she only accelerated the move. She said that had it not been for Meghan Markle, the duke "wouldn't have found a way out because he basically was a man who had everything done for him all his life." He had not carved a life for himself, unlike his wife who "was very much a self-starter, a self-made successful woman." She knew who to talk to in companies like Netflix, which had been instrumental in creating their new financially-independent life.