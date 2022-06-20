Prince Charles reportedly feels left out when it comes to family events involving his grandchildren. He allegedly also feels hurt over Prince William's closeness with Kate Middleton's family.

A source claimed that the Prince of Wales feels disheartened that he can hardly attend Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' birthday parties. His diary is said to be planned six months in advance so he often misses out on last-minute celebrations.

According to Entertainment Daily, Prince Charles has also been left hurt by the Duke of Cambridge's closeness to his in-laws. It is suggested that the father and son are often heard having disagreements because of this.

According to royal editor Rebecca English, "Explosive rows between father and son were often overheard by staff, with Charles — who hates family confrontations — burying himself in his paperwork to avoid the conflict."

However, other insiders claimed that on the contrary, Prince William and his father understand each other. They are said to be "much more on the page now." A source said, "They will always be quite different characters, but there's a mutual respect."

Just last week, Prince Charles and his firstborn were on the same page when it came to Prince Andrew's appearance at Garter Day. They both agreed that the disgraced royal should not step out in public and join the ceremonial procession.

They reportedly both talked Queen Elizabeth II out of allowing the Duke of York to attend the service to avoid humiliation. It is said that Prince William issued a "him or me" ultimatum to his grandmother and his father backed him up. In the end, the 62-year-old was only allowed to attend private moments of Garter Day.

As for Prince Charles and his grandchildren, he was spotted being the loving grandfather to four-year-old Prince Louis during the last day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 5. Footage from the Platinum Jubilee Pageant taken from Buckingham Palace showed the future king holding Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child on his lap and trying to entertain him so he would not get bored with the parade happening on the street below them.