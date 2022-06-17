Prince William and Kate Middleton's decision to move their family to Windsor has reportedly raised concerns about how it could affect his relationship with Prince Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their apartment at Kensington Palace in London and are moving to the "modest" Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire. The house sits within the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park and is half a mile from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II resides.

The cottage features two large rooms, several fireplaces, a covered veranda, and French windows. But it is understood that the couple might do some renovations to make it suitable for their family of five. They have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The move will make it easy for Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Her Majesty. But they will be far from Prince Charles, who lives in Clarence House in London with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Read more Prince William moving to Windsor after warning from Prince Harry, says expert

When asked if it could affect the father and son relationship, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly, "I don't suppose it will [make things difficult]. Let's not forget, we're not talking about millions of miles between [them]."

He thinks that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles will "probably be able to see each other and be in touch as often as they need. They have offices and courtiers who work for them to help coordinate everything."

On the contrary, Sacerdoti believes the move could only further help the family's relationship. He explained, "I think the tight coordination between the members of the family will only [make them] actually tighter and better rather than worse as a result of the move there. There's no way they're going to do something now that would jeopardise their ability to keep in touch and, and keep a solid unified front in terms of how they face the world and carry out the activities that they're meant to."

It is said that Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving to Windsor as a direct message to Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex had said in an interview in April that he wants to make sure that Queen Elizabeth II has the "right people around her." They are telling him that they are the right people.