Amid the growing scare of coronavirus outbreak, the UK was racing to build a dedicated makeshift coronavirus hospital in London. NHS Nightingale was completed in nine days and is now up and running. Praising the accomplishment, the head of the state Queen Elizabeth II has sent out a message to the hard-working personnel committed to the completion of the hospital.

According to Hello, the London hospital is located in the ExCel Convention centre which provides room for 4000 coronavirus patients and two temporary morgues. About 200 military personnel from the First Battalion of The Royal Anglian Regiment were deployed alongside NHS staff at the site to build the hospital in the shortest time. They were reportedly working long shifts to build the largest hospital in the UK. The hospital has confirmed to admit its first 500 patients.

Queen Elizabeth II in her position as the head of the Armed Forces sent out a message full of gratitude and warmth to the people behind the hospital.

"Thank you to all those working hard to complete @NightingaleLDN Hospital, which will open this week to support patients with coronavirus," the queen said in a retweet from the Ministry of Defence. It includes a video showing how the military personnel and NHS staff transformed a convention centre into a hospital to treat coronavirus patients in the shortest time possible.

In another post, the 93-year-old monarch, who is currently residing at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip as per the UK government advisory, expressed how proud she is of the Royal Anglian's role in building the Nightingale hospital.

"In these challenging times, I am enormously proud of the Royal Anglian's role in helping to build @NightingaleLDN. It is a testament to the @RAnglians's dedication, teamwork, and professionalism.Their commitment will make a huge difference to lives up and down the country," the Royal Family account tweeted.

As of Wednesday, the UK has confirmed 29,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2300 deaths.

The news comes after queen's son and heir to the throne Prince Charles was confirmed to have recovered and is now out of self-isolation.