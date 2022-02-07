Prince Charles is honoured following the announcement from Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday that his wife Camilla will become Queen Consort.

It has long been speculated that the Duchess of Cornwall will become Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales ascends the throne as king. On the contrary, the British monarch made it known that it is her "sincere wish" that "Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Prince Charles and Camilla have since expressed their gratitude to Her Majesty. On behalf of the couple, Clarence House shared a statement on Twitter which read, "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realm and Commonwealth for seventy years. The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

The statement continued, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Prince Charles and Camilla concluded their message, "The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the shrive of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

A spokesperson told OK! magazine that both the Prince of Wales and Camilla were deeply grateful and respectful of the wishes of Queen Elizabeth II. They are said to be "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words."

Meanwhile, fans of the couple shared their well-wishes following Queen Elizabeth II's announcement. They expressed their excitement and happiness for Camilla to become Queen Consort. One wrote, "So moved by this deeply personal statement and the deserved recognition for Camilla. Thank you both for your service in support of Her Majesty the Queen!" Another commented, "Well done Charles! Camilla has tirelessly served the monarchy since she became your wife. She clearly has a deep respect for HMTQ. She is truly deserving of this wonderful news!!!"