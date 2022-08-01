It is said that Prince Harry blew the chance to sit down and have a serious and private talk with Prince Charles because of his memoir.

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed that the Prince of Wales had wanted to speak with his youngest son in earnest. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said that the future king "apparently did really want to have a one-on-one chat" and had expected it to be a lengthy one.

However, it turned into a "brief meeting" because the Duke of Sussex refused to share details about his upcoming memoir. Sean cited "a very good source" who claimed that the 37-year-old "refused to detail anything regarding" his book.

It is believed that Prince Charles is worried over the possibility that Prince Harry wrote negative things about his stepmother, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall in his memoir.

Sean said, "...And as I've told you before the big sticking point particularly in this year, the 75th year of the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Prince Charles really doesn't want any negativity. You absolutely can understand that. This is his

wife, he wants to make sure that she has the best possible chance of celebrating

this year."

He called it "ludicrous" that Prince Harry refused to tell his father about the contents of his memoir. Sean suspects that it may have some controversial revelations about the Royal Family. He claimed that the fact that the duke and his publisher Penguin Random House have been "so tight-lipped and quiet means that there has to be some bombshells attached."

The royal commentator added that it was right for Prince Charles to "ice his youngest son to a very short meeting" unless Prince Harry wanted to be mature and have "an adult conversation" about why he refuses to detail the contents of his book and reveal if there "should there be anything for people to be concerned about."

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Prince Charles twice. They reportedly had a fifteen-minute meeting with him when they dropped by the U.K. ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in April. The second was at Clarence House when they visited prior to attending the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.