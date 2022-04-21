Reports are claiming that there was tension when Prince Harry and Prince Charles reunited on Thursday last week at Windsor Castle. Their meeting did not even last long.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped by the U.K. ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. It was a secret visit to see Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla. According to reports, the 37-year-old initiated the meeting and called his father to inform him of their plans to return to the country. He also asked to meet with the Prince of Wales for some "clear the air" talks, to which the latter agreed.

According to Richard Kay, a former friend of Princess Diana, the reunion was brief and sadly also "edgy." In his piece for the Daily Mail he wrote, "...Since the Prince of Wales was also at Windsor – along with the Duchess of Cornwall – where he was standing in for his mother to distribute Maundy money to community figures, there were no logistical obstacles. Today all sides agreed that if there is to be a reconciliation between Harry and his family then these meetings were a crucial first step."

He shared that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met Prince Charles at around 10:00 a.m. Their talk only lasted 15 minutes and he cited a source who claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall "joined the meeting midway through." Thereafter, Camilla and the future king left Windsor Castle together for St. George's Chapel.

"As one long-standing friend of his told me: 'He loves his son and he has been broken-hearted by everything that has taken place, although he fears history repeating itself with Harry just as it did with Princess Diana. But he also wants to keep the door open and keep talking, something he still regrets not doing with Diana,'" Kay continued.

On the contrary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II "was a lot less edgy." Kay said that the duke "has always had the ability to make his grandmother laugh and she loves that about him." Her eyes would reportedly light up whenever she hears that he is on the phone.