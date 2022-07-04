Prince Charles is not ruling out a reconciliation with Prince Harry. According to a royal expert, he even wants to start the healing process in his relationship with his youngest son.

Katie Nicholl shared her certainty that the Prince of Wales "absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with Harry." She pointed out that he "loves his son" and "wants to forgive his son for everything."

"He wants to repair that relationship and move on," she told Entertainment Tonight.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Clarence House, Prince Charles and Camilla's home, on June 3. They were spotted leaving the home before they joined the rest of the royals for the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Nicholl said the meeting was "very much the beginning" of the Prince of Wales' efforts to mend his relationship with his son. It "paved the way for some more conciliatory talks."

The royal author added that a "big part" of the reason he wants to mend his relationship with Prince Harry are the grandchildren. She explained, "I think a lot of people don't see Charles as a doting grandfather, but he absolutely is. He's spent more time in recent years with the Cambridge grandchildren and he's very, very keen to have a close relationship with Meghan and Harry's children."

She claimed that the 73-year-old wants to be a grandfather to the couple's children Archie and Lilibet and see them. He does not mind if "it may mean a few more transatlantic trips, but he wants to enjoy this experience."

The Prince of Wales reportedly finally got to meet Lilibet for the first time during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He had an "emotional" first meeting with his granddaughter and was also happy to have reunited with Archie, 3.

Nicholl's comment about Prince Charles wanting to heal his fractured relationship with Prince Harry comes following claims that he still loves his son. Body language expert Darren Stanton said it shows in how the future king interacts with his youngest son when they are together. It shows that "he is still very much the loving father."