Prince Charles is said to be looking for support from Prince William on the off chance that Prince Harry badmouths Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in his memoir.

The 73-year old is believed to be anxious about what his son's book may contain. He is worried that it would put his wife in a bad light given how much his son treasures his mother, Princess Diana's legacy.

The Prince of Wales is thought to be terrified that Prince Harry's memoir will include an "excoriating takedown" of the Duchess of Cornwall. He reportedly hopes that Prince William will take his side and say something to defend their stepmother.

According to reports, he has confided in the Duke of Cambridge about his concerns. A source told The Sun that he is "keen he [William] somehow goes on the record and sticks up for Camilla, should the book attack her." He wants his eldest son to "go in and bat for Camilla" in public.

However, the insider claimed that as much as Prince William loves his father, "he's unlikely to want to get involved. In all likelihood, he will try and stay neutral."

Royal fans are greatly anticipating the release of Prince Harry's memoir later this year as it will reportedly contain wholly truthful accounts of his life experiences. His publisher Random House promised the book will contain a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."

"Covering his lifetime in the public eye, from childhood to the present day, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story," read the statement from the publisher.

There are said to be concerns among members of the British royal family that the Duke of Sussex will share his recollection of Prince Charles and Camilla's romance during his marriage with Princess Diana. He might blame the trauma and difficult years in his childhood on his stepmother and air his frustrations in his book.

Aside from insulting Camilla, there are also concerns that Prince Harry will namedrop the alleged senior royal who questioned Archie's skin colour. The wait for his memoir is said to be keeping his family and royal fans in anxious anticipation.