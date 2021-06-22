Prince Charles was secretly questioned in relation to his ex-wife Princess Diana's death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, due to a note written by the late royal that read, "my husband is planning an accident."

According to a report in Mail Online, the Prince of Wales was interviewed by police at St. James's Palace as a witness in 2005, eight years after Diana's death. The interrogation was a part of Operation Paget, a British Metropolitan Police inquiry established in 2004 to investigate the various conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Princess of Wales.

Former head of Scotland Yard, John Stevens, told the outlet that he had spoken to the Prince of Wales about a note Diana had written in 1995, when they were already separated but yet to divorce. The note that became public in 2003 read, "My husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure, and serious head injury," so that he could marry Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a nanny for their two children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Stevens said that the decision to interrogate Prince Charles was taken after due consideration despite the numerous conspiracy theories against him and other members of the royal family. He explained, "We had to find or examine the evidence before we approached him with formal questions. We found no other evidence to support the scenario suggested in Diana's note...which in itself was not enough to make Charles a formal suspect. If he chose to assist Paget, he would be doing so voluntarily as a potential witness. We would not be interviewing him under caution."

The heir apparent himself agreed to assist in the investigation and sat down for the interview, during which he told Stevens that he was completely unaware of Diana's fears about him as well as the note until it was published in the media.

"You didn't discuss this note with her, sir?" Stevens asked, to which Charles said, "No, I did not know it existed."

"At the end of the day he was incredibly cooperative because he had nothing to hide," Stevens said about their conversation.

The police had also approached Prince Philip with a request to comment on the allegations but the royal declined, saying, "No, thank you."

The one person Stevens regrets not interrogating during the Paget investigation is Martin Bashir, who had taken Diana's infamous interview for BBC Panorama. A recent inquiry into the interview ruled that the journalist had used "deceitful methods" to secure the interview, while several people close to the late Princess claimed he had "filled her head with lies."

One of the lies Bashir allegedly told Diana was that Prince Charles was having an affair with Tiggy-Legge Burke, and he reportedly even showed her a fake abortion bill to prove his claim. Diana's scared note about Charles and Tiggy that the royal was later questioned for, was also written around the time of the interview.

"If there'd been an allegation then that Bashir had produced allegedly fake documents to Princess Diana, which is a criminal offense, we'd have investigated it. My goodness me, we would have done. But this has only come out recently, which is unfortunate," Stevens said.