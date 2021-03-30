A new report has claimed that BBC journalist Martin Bashir, who has been accused of showing forged documents to Princess Diana to secure her infamous Panorama interview, also gave her a fake abortion receipt to convince her about her husband Prince Charles' extra-marital affairs.

According to a report in Mail Online, the forgery has been uncovered in former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson's investigation about the claims that Bashir peddled 32 lies and vile smears to the paranoid princess to land the interview. Evidence given to the inquiry shows that the journalist forged the receipt in the name of Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William and Prince Harry's former childhood nanny, and was able to convince Princess Diana that it was Charles' baby.

It has emerged during the inquiry that Diana was thinking about pulling out of the interview despite all of Bashir's claims regarding the royal family, but changed her mind upon a last-minute meeting with the journalist. It might have been the abortion receipt that sealed the deal in the meeting, as Diana met with her lawyer Lord Mishcon just a day or two later to express fears that she would be assassinated so that Prince Charles could marry the nanny. She was also convinced that her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, was going to abdicate the throne in favour of his son, which prompted her urgency to speak to Panorama.

The late Princess was so convinced with Bashir's claims that she approached Tiggy at a party telling her "So sorry to hear about the baby," following which an investigation was launched into the matter by Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary, Sir Robert Fellowes, who was also Diana's brother-in-law.

The recent revelation comes just days after Bashir submitted his statement to the inquiry insisting on his innocence in the matter. The BBC religion editor claimed to Lord Dyson that Diana herself and "mystics and clairvoyants" she consulted were more likely to be responsible for her remarks about her in-laws.

According to television sources, Lord Dyson has already interviewed 17 witnesses as part of the investigation, and has begun writing his report which could be damaging for former BBC leadership.