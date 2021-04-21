Prince Harry retreated to Frogmore Cottage shortly after Prince Philip's funeral service on April 17 so he could have a private talk with Prince Charles and his brother William.

The Duke of Sussex chatted and walked together with his brother after the service at St. George's Chapel and while others believed that was already a good sign towards reconciliation, some think their relationship is still frosty.

So much so, that they engaged in a two-hour serious conversation thereafter to "hammer things out." A source claimed that Prince Harry "obviously felt outnumbered as there are three of them and only one of him so wanted it to be on his home turf."

Prince Charles joined his sons at Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they moved to California. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who now reside in the Windsor estate with their son August, "made themselves scarce" so the men could talk privately.

Read more Prince Harry sent 'deeply personal' note to Prince Charles in attempt to mend broken relationship

"There is no way this is the end of the crisis in their relationships but it's a good gesture and a nice way to take the first step towards healing," the source told The Sun and added that Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles "all left after about two hours, which was long enough for the process of getting father and brothers talking again to start."

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief at Majesty Magazine, surmised that the trio only may have had a "small talk unless Prince Harry brought up Oprah" then it is a different story. The last thing they want is "to have a row after a funeral."

However, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly not had a one-on-one chat with Prince Charles. A palace insider claimed that the heir to the throne was hoping to see his son before he flies back to his pregnant wife in California. But Prince Harry told him he was not sticking around for long especially since Meghan Markle is due to give birth to their baby girl soon. His father was left to retreat to his Welsh home in Llwynywermod where he will be working from home.