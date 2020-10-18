Prince Daniel of Sweden has tested negative for COVID-19. The husband of Crown Princess Victoria fell ill this week.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were supposed go on an official visit to Västmanland County on Thursday. However, on the same day the princess travelled to Västmanland County as part of the Swedish royal family's travel to each of Sweden's counties to draw attention to the efforts during the pandemic, Royal Central reports.

The 47-year-old stayed back due to his illness. Victoria said during her official trip that her husband had a cold and had to remain at home.

"The Prince has a mild cold and therefore refrains from visiting today. Due to his cold symptoms, the Prince has been tested for COVID-19. However, the result was negative," said the Royal Court's Press Department speaking to Svenskdam magazine last week.

On Friday, Victoria released a statement about her visit. "Yesterday, I visited Västmanland County where I had the opportunity to meet people who told me how the COVID-19 pandemic affects various activities," the statement read.

"I am impressed by how well they have, in a pragmatic and effective way, collaborated in the county to meet the challenges that the pandemic brought with it. There is an enormous force in the ability to come together.

"During the day, we were once again reminded of the importance of continuing to persevere – and learn from the pandemic for future crises. We must not forget that we are still in the pandemic and how actors in different sectors of society are fighting for their survival."

Victoria and Daniel are scheduled to travel to Södermanland County – the dukedom of their nephew Prince Alexander – on Thursday. The royal couple is parents to Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four. The mother of two is the eldest daughter of King Carl Gustaf 74, and Queen Silvia, 76.