Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, the youngest son and daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated Eid by joining the volunteers at the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking to help pack meals for the vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex wore a vibrant blue blouse paired with white pants and donned a headscarf as she and Prince Edward headed to the mosque to help pack food parcels. The royal couple said that they were "delighted" to be at the mosque to mark the beginning of Eid.

Sophie and Edward, who are isolating with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at their Bagshot Park home in Surrey, decided to visit the nearby mosque in Woking to show their support for the Muslim community at the end of Ramadan.

The couple also delivered a video message in front of the mosque, which was later shared by Buckingham Palace on the Twitter account of the Royal Family with the caption: "Today marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid celebrations for Muslims across the world. #EidMubarak #eidmubarak2020. The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined volunteers at @ShahJahanMosque on Thursday, where they helped pack food parcels and recorded this message."

Today marks the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid celebrations for Muslims across the world. #EidMubarak #eidmubarak2020



The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined volunteers at @ShahJahanMosque on Thursday, where they helped pack food parcels and recorded this message. ðŸŽ¥â¤µï¸ pic.twitter.com/5OKkgjpFVg May 23, 2020

Pictures of the couple interacting with volunteers were also shared on the Twitter account, and the caption stated: "The Ramadan has been very different this year, however these challenges have not stopped communities coming together to help those in need. The Woking Mosque is running a 24-hour service offering food parcels to those self-isolating, NHS workers and families in need of support."

The pictures were included in the video message as well. Sophie started the message by saying: "We're delighted to be here at the Woking Mosque and we've been learning how the community have been really holding out the hand of friendship to everybody in the Woking community supporting people through this crisis. We thank you so much for all the efforts that you've made."

Edward added to the message: "Yes, we owe a huge thank you to everyone for all you've been doing across the whole community." The British royals concluded their message by wishing the viewers "Eid Mubarak."

Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking has been working with local churches, businesses and citizens, to prepare and deliver food parcels to vulnerable members of the community as the United Kingdom battles with coronavirus. It has distributed over 700 parcels during the pandemic till now, helping over 400 local households in the process.