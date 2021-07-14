Prince George was a perfectly sweet little boy when he was seen with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the European Championship games, but the young royal is "full of mischief" behind the scenes.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed that the seven-year-old is full of beans and full of fun and keeps people around him on their toes. The biggest targets of his mischiefs are his younger siblings– Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

"Although Prince George might be future King of the Castle, he's not King of the Castle yet. He's not Little Lord Fauntleroy," Larcombe told OK! magazine about the third-in-line to the throne.

"He's a rascal (almost) eight-year-old, full of mischief and always playing tricks and pranks on his younger sister and brother," the royal expert added.

Read more Prince George seen twinning with father Prince William in mini-suit at his first England game

Larcombe noted that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have tried to do their best in ensuring that their son stays down-to-earth despite the power that lies for him in the future. "Hopefully George can enjoy all the benefits of Royal life, but without the extraordinary, weird impact of growing up in a goldfish bowl. They will have to explain the extraordinary circumstances he's been born into and hope, as a result, his head doesn't pop and he doesn't become a complete lunatic, as has happened to some members of his family," he said.

Larcombe's comments come weeks after a new book claimed that George was told about his future as the monarch of the United Kingdom sometime around his seventh birthday in July last year. In a chapter of his book "Battle of Brothers," Robert Lacey said that William wanted his son to have a more normal life for as long as possible contrary to his own experience where "the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start."

"William's aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son a 'normal family upbringing' enabling the monarchy to 'stay relevant and keep up with modern times,'" the royal author wrote in the book.