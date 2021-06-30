Prince George recently accompanied his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at his first European Football Championship match, and looked like a mini version of his father in a little suit.

The young royal, who is rarely seen at such public engagements, was dressed in a smart suit and tie similar to his father for the surprise appearance at Wembley Stadium on Monday evening. The avid football fan cheered on as England crushed Germany 2-0 at the Euro 2020 last-16 clash.

Ahead of the game, the eldest Cambridge child was seen chatting to former footballer David Beckham, who was in attendance at William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011 with his wife Victoria. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the seven-year-old mumbling shyly while the stadium joined the players in singing the national anthem "God Save the Queen" in the name of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"Prince George is so relatable," one fan wrote about the moment, while another joked "Not that song about granny again!"

It's the first time George has watched the England national team live, though he along with his younger sister Princess Charlotte had attended a live game in October 2019 to watch their father's favourite club Aston Villa play and win against Norwich City.

The future heir to the British throne, third in the line of succession after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, was not joined by his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for this game. The rare appearance comes soon after royal author Robert Lacey claimed that George was told about his future as the King of England almost a year ago, sometime around his seventh birthday on July 22.

"Sometime around the boy's seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince's life of future royal 'service and duty' would particularly involve. William's aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son 'a normal family upbringing,' enabling the monarchy 'to stay relevant and keep up with modern times,'" the royal expert wrote in his book "Battle of Brothers."