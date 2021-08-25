Several members of the British royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, have cute monikers used by their close relatives. Prince George of Cambridge also has an adorable nickname for his father Prince William which only he can use.

It was Kate Middleton who accidentally revealed how her eldest son refers to his father, during a conversation with well-wishers at an engagement a few years ago. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting Leicester City Football Club with her husband in 2018, to pay their respects to the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a tragic helicopter crash, reports People magazine.

At one point, a football fan named Fiona Sturgess asked the Duchess how her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were doing. Sturgess later revealed to reporters about their conversation, "Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'"

Prince George himself has several nicknames used in the Cambridge household, as his parents keep changing his monikers. Shortly after he was born, it was revealed that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have started calling him PG- his initials. However, they later added the word Tips to the nickname- after the famous teabag brand, but then tweaked the name again to just Tips.

As for his younger sister Princess Charlotte, Kate and William have opted to call her Mignonette, a French word which is said to mean "small, sweet and delicate." The royal couple revealed the moniker in a rare family video clip from 2019 when they were joined by their children at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate herself has had several nicknames over the years. While her brother-in-law Prince Harry refers to her as Cath after her official name Catherine, she was known as "Squeak" in her schooldays, derived from the name of her guinea pig. Her husband reportedly calls her "babe" and "darling," though never in public, and also has a jokey pet name for her- "DoD," short for "Duchess of Dolittle".