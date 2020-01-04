Prince George looks adorable in new portrait released by the Buckingham Palace. The photograph was released by the palace to mark the start of a new decade. Four generation of British royals have come together for the portrait – Queen Elizabeth II with her heirs Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

The junior royal, Prince George steals the show in the official portrait as he smiles for the camera. He looks smart in blue-green tartan trousers, a white shirt with blue trims from Amaia Kids and shoes also by the same brand, Daily Mail reports.

Queen Elizabeth II wears a white dress and sapphire brooch. Her son Prince Charles, 71, stands on her right with his arm around his six-year-old grandson. Prince William, 37, who is second-in-line to the throne, stands on her left, dressed in a navy-blue suit.

The royals pose together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. The picture was clicked by Ranald Mackechnie, on Wednesday, December 18. This was the same day when the 93-year-old monarch hosted Christmas lunch for her family.

For the lunch, William and George arrived a little earlier than Kate, Charlotte and Louis. The father-son duo made Christmas puddings with the queen and Charles. Buckingham Palace released a series of adorable photos and a video of the four stirring the mixture to make the festive treat.

This was part of the Royal British Legion project. The Together initiative aims to provide support to the Armed forces community at annual festive "get-togethers" across the charity's network. The royals placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the gatherings next year.

This is the second time a portrait has been released of the queen, Charles, William and George. The first was released to mark her 90th birthday and was taken by the same photographer, in April 2016. In this portrait too, George stands on a stair along with his grandfather. In the 2016 photo, he stood on a blue and black step.