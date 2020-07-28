Prince George of Cambridge is expected to mark an important milestone this summer when he along with younger sister Princess Charlotte resume their classes at Thomas's Battersea school in London.

Prince George, seven and Princess Charlotte, five, are currently enjoying a break from home schooling during the summer holidays. The royal siblings, who also share a younger brother Prince Louis, two, have been taking online classes as they isolated with their brother and parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk amid the pandemic.

However, the duo will soon resume their classes in person at the school in south-West London, with Prince George marking an important milestone. The royal, who is third in the line of succession to the British throne after grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, will begin Middle School or junior years of his education, reports Hello.

The British royal, who recently celebrated his seventh birthday last week, will be starting Year 3 when the new term begins in September. Even though there won't be a drastic change in his curriculum, he will get more opportunities to participate in extra-curricular activities including after-school clubs.

The prince will also be able to join the school's Phoenix Choir for Years 3 and 4, "who perform a wide range of repertoire from classical to pop". He will also be eligible to participate in football fixtures and tournaments, and can also prepare for an annual cross-country run. George can also be a part of the school's club and participate in swimming galas against other schools.

His mother Kate had earlier revealed that it has become difficult to get the prince interested in his homework as he is jealous of the school projects given to his younger sister.

Talking about the challenges of home-schooling during an appearance on ITV's "This Morning" last month, the mother-of-three had said: "We are stuck into homeschooling again. George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"