Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, resumed home-schooling on Monday after enjoying a week-off during May half-term. Though Princess Charlotte was supposed to resume her classes at Thomas's Battersea school in west London, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge wanted to keep both their children together and so have continued her studies at home.

The United Kingdom government announced that the students in reception, Year 1 and Year 6 may resume their studies at their respective schools, which meant that though Princess Charlotte would be able to go to her school, her elder brother Prince George would have to stay at home.

Charlotte is in Reception, and George is in Year 2 at the Thomas Battersea's school. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton decided to keep them together and to continue their homeschooling.

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, have been taking online classes by their teachers at Anmer Hall, the country home in Norfolk where they are isolating with their parents and younger brother Prince Louis, two. The duo got a break from their studies during May half-term break, reports Hello.

William and Kate have often spoken about the challenges of home-schooling their two children. The Duchess revealed during an appearance on ITV's "This Morning" last month that it is difficult to get her eldest child interested in his homework as he finds his sister's projects more fun.

"We're stuck into homeschooling again. George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!" the mother-of-three said.

During a BBC Breakfast interview, the 38-year-old stated that she has cheated her children by making them study throughout the Easter holidays as well. "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," the royal said.

While William said that homeschooling has turned out to be 'fun,' Kate praised the stamina of her three children. "I don't know how they get it done honestly. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake (and) you get to the end of the day. They've had a lovely time, but it's amazing how much they can cram into a day, that's for sure," she said.