Queen Elizabeth II is self-isolating with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, while Prince Charles is in isolation with wife Duchess Camilla at their Birkhall residence in Scotland. The family is away from each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children- Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, made sure that their grandfather Prince Charles, great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and great-grandfather Prince Philip don't feel isolated at their royal residences.

According to a report in The Sun, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are isolating with their parents and younger brother Prince Louis at Cambridge's country home in Norfolk, have been sending videos to the queen and Prince Charles and also keeping in touch with them through phone calls.

"Kate Middleton ensures that Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis speak to the Queen, known as 'GAN GAN' and Prince Philip as often as possible," an insider revealed to the outlet.

"The older two talk on the telephone or send chatty videos to Windsor. Prince Charles is also very much in touch with the Cambridge trio," the source added.

The insider revealed that George and Charlotte like to chat away to their grandfather Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, "get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers, and speak to him about lambs, squirrels, highland cattle, etc."

Though Charles has now been reunited with her wife, Duchess Camilla, the couple spent the last week alone in separate parts of their Birkhall home after the British prince was diagnosed with COVID-19. The Clarence House recently announced that the 71-year-old royal has now completed his self-isolation period and has recovered from the respiratory disease.

When the Prince of Wales, who is first in the line of succession to the British throne, told his son, Prince William, about the illness, the Cambridges made him handmade "get well" cards that were dispatched to his address.

Meanwhile, the British monarch along with her husband was moved to the Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace more than two weeks ago, after a footman at the palace tested positive for the virus.