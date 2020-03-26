As coronavirus pandemic has made people confine themselves within the four walls of their homes, their fitness regime has gone down a ditch. Health experts have also stressed the importance of finding ways to stay active while self-quarantining at home.

The lives of the members of the British royal family have also been hugely impacted. While Prince Charles is battling with COVID-19, other family members are finding ways to stay fit during self-isolation.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, usually resides at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace with her husband Prince William and children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, to practise social distancing, the Cambridges have reportedly moved to their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they often spend weekends and school holidays, reports Hello.

As public engagements for the upcoming weeks have been cancelled, Kate and William carry on their royal duties from home. Their children George, six, and Charlotte, four, are taking online classes from their teachers at St. Thomas's Battersea school, and the doting mother is there for her children to help them.

To stay fit during the several weeks of quarantine, the duchess who has been receiving lawn tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham might have started polishing her skills at their country home which has a tennis court as well as a swimming pool. The 38-year-old, who has been a keen athlete since her school time, might also take a daily run or walk at her long estate to let off some steam, reports the outlet.

The royal has herself stressed the importance of staying active and spending time outdoors in the past. In a recent appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, the mother-of-three said: "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations."

Kate has expressed her love for cooking and baking as well, and revealed during a visit to St Luke's Community Centre in 2018 that George and Charlotte are also fond of making pizza dough. Kate even had a cook-off with husband William during the Christmas special episode "A Berry Royal Christmas," where she told chef Mary Berry that they grow their own vegetables. So the royal who earlier designed a garden to encourage children to play outside might also spend some time gardening or cooking.

A patron of the Royal Photographic Society, Kate is a photography aficionado, and also holds a degree in photography. The royal who has taken a number of official portraits of her children might take out some time to hone her photography skills too.