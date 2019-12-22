Four generations of the British royal family came together for rusting up some Christmas goodies. But, the person who gave the senior royals competition was none other than Prince George. He looked adorable as he tried his hand at making Christmas pudding.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George made Christmas puddings as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative, Hello reports. Buckingham Palace released photographs from the event. It shows all four of them mixing the ingredients for the pudding.

The photographs were taken in the Music Room of the Palace by Getty photographer Chris Jackson during the queen's Christmas lunch on Wednesday.

One adorable picture shows the queen (George's 'Gan Gan') and Charles giving instructions to the six-year-old. The initiative was launched to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive 'get togethers' across the charity's network of outreach centres.

The four generations of the royal family represent a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel to Second World War veterans.

The mixing session was led by a chef of The Royal British Legion's care home and Army Catering Corps veteran, Alex Cavaliere. Four veterans who attended are – Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman.

The new recipe of the Royal British Legion was created for the launch. The queen, Charles, William and George added poppy seeds to the mixture, in a nod to the charity's iconic symbol of Remembrance.

The family stirred four puddings together - which is traditionally believed to bring good luck. Each of the members of the royal family placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the get togethers next year.

These special puddings will form part of the 99 puddings distributed across the Legion's network in time for the Christmas 2020 get togethers, marking the charity's 99th year. Footage of the session will be shown in the queen's Christmas broadcast on Christmas Day.

"Bringing people, families and communities together lies at the heart of the Legion's work and has done since we were founded in 1921. As we head towards our centenary in 2021, we are proud to start a new tradition for our community with the support of our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and three generations of her family," said The Royal British Legion's director general, Charles Byrne.