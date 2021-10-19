Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte is destined for a very different future from her elder brother Prince George, but hers is expected to be equally interesting.

A new study claims that the princess could grow up to become the richest member of the British royal family. The six-year-old, who has charmed royal fans around the globe with her mischievous behaviour and cheeky smile, could make billions as she gets older and far exceed her two brothers in fortune.

A research from Electric Ride on Cars suggested that her worth could be around £3.6 billion in her adulthood. The study said that Prince George, the future King, is expected to amass just £2.2 billion, while the youngest Cambridge child, Prince Louis, could be worth £721 million, reports The Mirror.

Charlotte is also expected to grow richer than her cousins, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, the two children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Archie is estimated to be worth about £21.6 million when he grows up.

The research credited her potential success to the so-called "Kate Middleton effect." The phenomenon suggests that fashion choices made by members of the royal family can have a huge impact on fashion trends, which increases their worth. Kate and Meghan often make headlines with their outfits, while their late mother-in-law Princess Diana is still touted as one of the most fashionable royals.

The Princess of Wales often subtly ignored royal protocols with her dresses, and influenced much of 1990s fashion. Her eldest granddaughter is also expected to inherit her and Kate's fashion sense.

Apart from the young royals, the net worth of other famous children was also speculated in the research. While Charlotte topped the list, followed by her elder brother, Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter was tied with Prince Louis in third place.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri was named in the fifth spot. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster followed her in the sixth position. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's twins Vivienne & Knox-Jolie-Pitt are tied for the seventh position, followed by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's children Max & Emme Maribel Muñiz in eighth.

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor earned the ninth position, and child YouTuber Ryan Kaji was at the tenth spot.