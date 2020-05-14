Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg left the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital with their newborn for their home Fischbach Castle on Wednesday, four days after the birth of the little Prince Charles.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie, the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, posed for a photocall with the media outside the hospital, just hours after the Grand-Ducal court released the first pictures of the newborn prince.

DÃ©couvrez les toutes premiÃ¨res images pleines de tendresse de S.A.R. le Prince Charles entourÃ© de ses parents Ã la maternitÃ© Grande-Duchesse Charlotte. â €

â €

Â© CGD / CÃ©line Maia-Studio by Câ €#GrandducalBaby #Bebegrandducal #PrinceCharlesâ €#MonarchieLu #Coupleheritier pic.twitter.com/zS4bTXmJVk May 13, 2020

For the occasion that marked their first public appearance as a family, Stephanie sported a gorgeous 159 pounds white lace and pleated dress by Seraphine and cradled her baby son, who was swaddled in a cream blanket.

The royal couple donned protective face masks as they left the maternity hospital in Luxembourg City, but removed them briefly for the photo session. Pictures of the happy family were shared on the social media accounts of the Luxembourg royal family.

Le Couple hÃ©ritier et leur nouveau-nÃ©, S.A.R. le Prince Charles, ont fait leur premiÃ¨re apparition officielle en tant que Famille avant de quitter la MaternitÃ© Grande-Duchesse Charlotte pour rentrer tous les trois au ChÃ¢teau de Fischbach.



Â© Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue pic.twitter.com/mZKIe3tWid — Cour Grand-Ducale (@CourGrandDucale) May 13, 2020

After little Prince Charles's first introduction to the public, Grand Duke heir Guillaume arrived at the Luxembourg City Hall on Wednesday afternoon to sign the birth certificate of his first son, who is expected to become the Grand Duke of the country after him.

Guillaume and Stephanie became first-time parents on Sunday and named their son Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The young prince was introduced to his grandparents the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria of Luxembourg via a special video meeting on Sunday as the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Charles is the fifth grandchild of Henri and Maria, after his cousins Noah, Gabriel, Amalia, and Liam. His birth was celebrated with 21 cannon shots fired from Fort Thuengen in Luxembourg city.

Guillaume also released a video statement to mark the arrival of his first child, in which he said: "Today is a wonderful day for my wife and for myself and probably the most incredible day we will have because to be able to greet a child that comes into one's life is the most magical thing... this experience that we are living today, we are able to share also with our country people and with Luxembourg as a country."