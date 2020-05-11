A new prince is born in Luxembourg, the first child of Crown Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie. The prince, who is second in line to the Luxembourg throne, has been named Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume.

The prince's birth on early Sunday morning was announced by the royal family in a Twitter post that read, "The Heir Couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 5:13 am at Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall."

Prince Charles Guillaume was introduced to his grandparents the Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria of Luxembourg via a very special video meeting on Sunday as the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal family shared adorable pictures from the video meeting on their Twitter account, and captioned it: "Time stood still at Berg Castle during a video call during which the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess had the immense joy of meeting their grandson Prince Charles for the first time. A digital meeting, certainly, but charged with emotion!"

The birth of the prince on early Sunday morning was celebrated with 21 cannon shots fired from Fort Thuengen in Luxembourg city. The baby prince is joining the ranks of his four cousins- Noah, Gabriel, Amalia, and Liam, but is ahead of them in the line of succession.

Crown Prince Guillaume also released a video statement to mark the arrival of his first child. In the video, the new father said: "Today is a wonderful day for my wife and for myself and probably the most incredible day we will have because to be able to greet a child that comes into one's life is the most magical thing... this experience that we are living today, we are able to share also with our country people and with Luxembourg as a country."

The 38-year-old noted that "a birth is a blessing and a message of hope" in these testing times when families have been separated for a few months due to the COVID-19 crisis.