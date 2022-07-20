Prince Harry is being accused of stealing ideas for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly from Prince William's 2021 Church of Scotland Speech.

Eagle-eyed royal followers were quick to pick out some similarities between the Duke of Sussex's speech to that which his brother gave last year when he visited the Scottish highlands. They both talked about where they found solace after Princess Diana's death and how they met their wives.

In his message at the U.N., Prince Harry talked about his special connection to Africa and said, "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died." Interestingly, Prince William in his speech said, "And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors." This is not where the similarities ended.

Prince Harry said that it was in Africa that he knew Meghan Markle was the one, saying, "I knew I'd found a soulmate in my wife." Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge said of Kate Middleton, "It was here in Scotland, 20 years ago, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the time when you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

The similarities prompted netizens to call out the Duke of Sussex for allegedly copying his brother in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. One wrote as quoted by The Sun, "Have nothing to say don't say BUT don't copy your brother speech."

Another shared a video comparison of the two speeches and wrote, "Prince Harry just copied and pasted Prince William's 2021 Church of Scotland Speech.

Prince Harry just copied and pasted Prince William’s 2021 Church of Scotland Speech 🫢



Credit @royalinstablog pic.twitter.com/PJsDlA1Zzi — Ave (@royalimposters) July 18, 2022

One netizen chimed in, "I knew I'd heard that before. It isn't the first time that he has copied William. Years ago William said that he was angry by all these people wailing at his mother's funeral because she was his mother and they didn't know her. Years later Harry used his words in an interview."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were special guests on Monday's celebration of the International Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations General Assembly. Aside from talking about his special connection to Africa, he also talked about climate change, the war in Ukraine, and delved into politics in the U.S.A.