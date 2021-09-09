Prince Harry, alongside his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles, will speak of their fond memories of Prince Philip in a video tribute to the late royal coming out later this month.

The Duke of Sussex will share reflections and personal thoughts on the Duke of Edinburgh in the BBC One tribute film called "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers." It will air on the network on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9:00 p.m.

Aside from the brothers William and Harry, and the Prince of Wales, other royal family members will also speak of their memories of Prince Philip. Those in the interview include Queen Elizabeth II, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, and the duke's other children Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward.

According to the Daily Mail, the interviews were done before and after Prince Philip passed away on April 9 from old age. He was 99 years old and died in his sleep while at Windsor Castle with the British Monarch by his side.

The documentary will feature "poignant recollections, plenty of humour, and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy" of the royal pioneer. It will take viewers inside Buckingham Palace to meet the duke's long-serving staff and give a glimpse into his study, library, and private office. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly also gave filmmakers permission to access her private cine-film collection for the movie.

"With special access to the Queen's private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivaled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history - by those who knew him best," the BBC said of "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers."

The movie was originally made to mark the duke's 100th birthday on June 10. Members of the royal family instead shared tributes to the late royal on their respective social media pages.

It is unclear if the royals will appear on screen together or if they were interviewed separately in different places. During this time, Prince Harry has already settled into his Montecito mansion with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie after they stepped back as senior royals in March 2020.