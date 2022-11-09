Prince Harry is allegedly not on speaking terms with either his brother Prince William or father King Charles III. The only royal family member he talks to now is Kate Middleton, and it is claimed that he has asked for her help to reconcile with his family.

In its Nov. 18 issue, Closer UK made the bold claim that the Duke of Sussex reached out to his sister-in-law, pleading for her help "to engineer peace talks." He allegedly feels bad at how things are with the royals following the announcement of his memoir "Spare" and his Netflix docuseries.

"Prince Harry feels awful at the way it's all unfolding with his memoir release, as well as the upcoming docuseries that's being tied to 'The Crown.' Kate is the only royal he's speaking with right now, and he's begged her to help him engineer peace talks," a source told the publication.

The insider added that the Duke of Sussex "knows how much resentment is building inside the palace ahead of the book, but he wants Kate to convey the message that he still loves his family dearly and feels awful at how this has all unfolded."

Prince Harry reportedly hates being depicted as cold-hearted because it is far from who he is. He is also upset that he is still not on good terms with Prince William after all these years, and so has decided to finally end their rift once and for all.

The 38-year-old acknowledged in his 2019 interview with Tom Bradby that he and his older brother are on different paths. But he vowed to always be there for him and that he will always love his brother.

As for Kate Middleton, she has reportedly been the peacekeeper between the siblings. During Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, she made sure to give the brothers time to talk to each other after the service.

Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective wives also showed a united front when they greeted the crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following the Queen's death. However, it is not confirmed if Prince Harry really "begged" Kate Middleton for her help to initiate peace talks with the royals.