Kate Middleton reportedly plans to meet up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Princess Diana's favourite restaurant when she and Prince William travel to the U.S.A. in December this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are heading to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards on Dec. 2. Sources claimed they will take time to explore the city after the event, and also visit New York so they can relive the fun they had when they went there in 2014.

Speaking about the overseas trip, a source told US Weekly in its Oct. 24 issue, "It's been an emotional time for William and Kate dealing with the death of the queen. They are very excited about returning to the States for the first time in eight years."

But before heading back home to the U.K., the couple "would love to enjoy a few days by themselves." The insider claimed there is a chance they will reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will be in New York on Dec. 6 to receive an award at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization's "Ripple of Hope Award Gala."

Kate Middleton reportedly wants to meet with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Carlyle hotel in N.Y.C., which was a favourite of Princess Diana. If they do meet, then it will be private, without cameras involved, and "it would be a small gathering someplace private."

The reunion would come amid reports of tension between the Sussexes and the other royals. But for the Prince and Princess of Wales, "some of the ice between them thawed while they were celebrating the queen's life" in September.

The source claimed that Kate Middleton wants to "unite" Prince Harry and Prince William and "heal the rift." She "still has a lot of affection for Harry, and she hates seeing the divide between him and her husband. It's her big hope they can put differences behind them soon."

Aside from meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly also looking forward to their visit to the U.S.A. to thank those who shared their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

However, Kensington Palace and representatives have yet to announce the itinerary for Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Boston and New York in December.