Prince Harry risks the chance of forever severing his ties with the royal family if he goes on a second Oprah interview. According to a royal expert, he will never be able to regain the trust of Prince Charles and Prince William if this happens.

Rumours circulated of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex possibly going on another interview with Oprah Winfrey when they were spotted driving to her Montecito mansion two Saturdays ago. In their initial explosive sit-down with the talk show host, they had accused a senior royal of being racist. They also said The Firm created false narratives about them which the media feasted on.

Now, according to New Idea magazine, the royals are said to be concerned that the couple has more damaging things to say about the family. Royal commentator Phil Dampier said that a second Oprah interview could finally break Prince Charles and Prince William's trust in Prince Harry.

He said, "I can't imagine Charles or William ever trusting them again. If Harry and Meghan do another tell-all, it will spell the end of their relationship with the monarchy – not just the institution but also their blood relatives."

Dampier said he is "convinced" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "rewritten history" and they "have done it so often they believe it themselves and therefore can sleep soundly at night." However, he believes that the couple will "eventually run out of ammunition, but by then the damage will have been done."

He said a second explosive tell-all with Winfrey could mark the end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship not just with the royals, but with the British public too. He called it "all so incredibly sad as they were once so popular."

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could go on a second Oprah interview to talk about their experience at the Platinum Jubilee. They reportedly received a frosty welcome from the royals and were not even seen publicly interacting with the senior working members of the family. It is said that the Duchess of Sussex could also go on TV and air her side of the story on the bullying claims.