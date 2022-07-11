Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could take the sympathy card when they go on another interview with Orpah Winfrey. According to a royal author, they may even address allegations that the duchess is a bully.

Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," warned of the repercussions that the bullying probe could have on the royals. Despite not having the findings released to the public, he said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could still go on TV and share their side of the story. He suggested that there is no better way to do this than with a second Oprah interview.

"For Jason Knauff to take that risk of reporting to Prince William, his ultimate boss, concerns he had about his staff and the treatment of them at the hands of one of the members of the Royal Family. That is not only unusual, but within the Queen's reign, this is absolutely unprecedented," he said according to The Sun.

Larcombe believes the royals fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and what they could do. He said this is the reason why Buckingham Palace refused to release the result of the bullying probe to the public.

"I think the reason they are not publishing any of this is because the Palace is running scared of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I think they know that if they publish the report, the next thing that will happen potentially is for Harry and Meghan to play the victim and go on Oprah and cause another world of pain," he added.

Larcombe's claims came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted driving to Winfrey's Montecito mansion two Saturdays ago. The sighting prompted talks that they could be doing a second Oprah interview. In March 2021, they shared a series of serious allegations against the royals including that of racism.

Meghan Markle also accused the Firm of turning its back on her mental health problems at the time when she had suicidal thoughts. She also clarified reports that she made Kate Middleton cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry and said the reverse happened.