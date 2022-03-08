Prince Harry faces the possibility of getting grilled about Prince Andrew when he promotes his memoir ahead of its release later this year.

The book is already causing concern among the royal family members because of what it could contain. There are fears that the Duke of Sussex could use it to publicly humiliate his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

There are also concerns about how it could put Prince Charles in a bad light. Queen Elizabeth II is said to be worried that Prince Harry will criticise his father and say that he is not fit to be king.

Meanwhile, an insider at PR firm Sunshine Sachs, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claimed many are "concerned" about the questions the royal may face in the leadup to the book's release. He could get asked about Prince Andrew and the latter's sexual abuse case.

Read more Prince Harry reluctant to meet family over fears memoir will 'cause a lot of hurt'

Prince Harry is believed to be not particularly close with his uncle. But he is close with his daughter, Princess Eugenie. They recently watched the Super Bowl together and enjoyed dinner with Meghan Markle in Santa Barbara, California.

Moreover, according to The Telegraph, there are concerns that Prince Andrew's out-of-court settlement with his alleged accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre could "interfere with media promotion" of the memoir.

Prince Harry and his publisher, Random House, have not announced a release date for the memoir, but they both promised that the book will be worth everyone's money. The 37-year old promised that it will contain an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life experiences.

In a statement, the publisher said that it will be "an intimate and heartfelt memoir" in which Prince Harry "will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." The book will cover his life in the public eye, from childhood to the present day, and "the joy he has found in being a husband and father." It "will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story."