Prince Harry is reportedly happy to just sit back and watch as Meghan Markle involves herself in politics. A royal expert claimed that he wants to see how far she will go to find herself a spot in the White House.

Royal correspondent Neil Sean commented on speculations that the Duchess of Sussex wants to become the president of the U.S.A. in the future. He said she is slowly carving her path toward this said dream with her involvement in politics.

The 40-year-old former "Suits" star used her voice and her royal status to lobby for paid parental leave back in 2021. Recently, she spoke up against the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, which means women in America no longer have the constitutional right to an abortion.

Speaking about her political ambitions on his YouTube channel, Sean said that Meghan Markle "has always had an eye on the political sphere." He acknowledged that she has been an activist on different causes close to her heart.

He claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's political ambitions "didn't really go down well" with the British royals as members of the family are urged not to involve themselves with politics. This is reportedly why Prince Harry is more than glad to just sit it out and see how far his wife can go in terms of her political dreams.

Sean pointed out that Meghan Markle herself is "at the drop of a hat willing to push Harry out of the way to make sure that she gets centre stage." He called this "an attention-to-me syndrome" which he claimed she has mastered given her celebrity background.

"She could do very well obviously in the world of politics," he acknowledged and shared that the duchess is now "looking for a political advisor" who can guide her through the next stages.

Sean cited a source who claimed Meghan Markle would gladly go into politics alone because "Prince Harry doesn't want a life in the limelight, particularly in the political limelight." The insider claimed the Duke of Sussex is "quite happy to play house husband" and let his wife achieve her political ambitions.