There is no reconciliation in sight for Prince Harry and the royal family following his revelations in his memoir "Spare."

Penguin Random House was right to call the book "unflinching" and "raw" as it contained damaging claims about members of the royal family, especially against Prince William. In leaked excerpts, the Duke of Sussex said his brother physically attacked him during an argument about Meghan Markle at Nottingham Cottage in 2019, and that it left him with scrapes and bruises.

"There would never be a way back" for Prince Harry following the release of his memoir, according to the Mirror. The publication cited an unnamed former royal staffer who claimed that he would "never be forgiven." "After everything he has said about privacy and intrusion, this is hard to comprehend. His words are so vicious and targeted."

"I don't doubt he still loves his father and his brother but it's impossible to see how he won't come to bitterly regret his decision to do this. He knows he will be labelled a traitor, by crossing a red line so many times, his father, his brother, the Princess (of Wales), and Camilla, it's utterly extraordinary," the source said.

"Spare" is set for release on Jan. 10. But several online publications have already gained early access to the book after it accidentally went on sale early in Spain.

“He is not holding anything back.”@michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/UkXqIO4faL — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Ahead of the release of his memoir, Prince Harry has also done a series of interviews to promote his book, including one with Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes" on CBS and another with ITV's Tom Bradby.

He apparently also sat down for an interview on "Good Morning America" with co-anchor Michael Strahan which will air on Monday, Jan. 9. In a clip from the interview, Prince Harry talked about how Princess Diana would be "sad" about his rift with Prince William.

The 38-year-old said: "I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship." He had also called the Prince of Wales in his book his "beloved brother and archnemesis."