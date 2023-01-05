Prince Harry details the physical attack by Prince William at his London home in Nottingham Cottage in 2019 over Meghan Markle in his memoir "Spare."

The Guardian has obtained a copy of the royal's highly-anticipated memoir ahead of its release on Jan. 10. Leaked extracts reveal the extent of the alleged assault that left the Duke of Sussex with scrapes and bruises.

Prince Harry writes that Prince William came over to his house to talk about the Duchess of Sussex and called her "rude," "difficult," and "abrasive" which he says was a "parrot[ing] of the press narrative" about his wife.

Somehow the confrontation became heated and the pair exchanged insults. The 38-year-old allegedly accused his older sibling of not being able to understand that he is not content with being a spare.

Prince William then reportedly told his brother that he was only trying to help him, to which Prince Harry replied, "Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?"

It is said that his comment angered the Prince of Wales who swore while stepping towards him. Scared, the Duke of Sussex went to the kitchen, got a glass of water for his brother to drink, and said, "Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this."

Prince Harry writes, "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."

The duke adds, "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Prince Harry says that Prince William urged him to hit back as they did when they were children but he refused. He left but returned soon after "looking regretful, and apologised." Prince Harry says his brother told him, "You don't need to tell Meg about this."

He replied, "You mean that you attacked me?" and his brother says, "I didn't attack you, Harold."

Prince Harry says that he did not tell his wife about the attack at first. But he eventually had to when she noticed the "scrapes and bruises" on his back. He says Meghan Markle "wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry. She was terribly sad."