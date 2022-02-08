Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed Prince Harry is not the right person to share advice on mental fitness in the work environment, because he has always lived in luxury.

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" commented on the royal's recent virtual discussion about mental health with BetterUp. In it, he suggested that bosses should give their employees 15 minutes of "white space" to take time out. He also urged people to "look inside" themselves whenever they feel burned out.

Levin called out his "waffle" advice and said the Duke of Sussex has "lost touch" with normal people. She claimed his advice would not work with ordinary people who do not have time to focus on themselves or dedicate time for self-care.

"He's very much lost touch. I can't see how that would be of any help to anybody unless they are very rich, got loads of spare time, nannies who can take over, and people who can run around and get shopping for them," she told The Sun.

Levin then alluded to Prince Harry's lavish lifestyle as she added, "Talking from an £11million house with 16 bathrooms, I just think it's just appalling."

The Duke of Sussex spoke about being burned out and how he copes with stress from the comforts of the Montecito mansion he shares with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 8 months. As Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, he shared ways on how he deals with burnouts as he revealed that he meditates, takes the dogs out for a walk, exercise, or "go out in nature."

However, Levin said his "me, me, me" advice does not work with the "working-class people" who struggle with earning money and not finding time to do self-care. She said, "I can't see it working for anybody unless they've got time to think about themselves, it's all about 'me me me.'" She said, "It's very difficult now for people to make money, the costs of everything has gone up."

Levin explained, "You can look as though you're working hard and you're thinking about yourself and that's fine but if you're a manual worker you just have to keep going until it's your lunch break." She told Prince Harry, "You can't just think about yourself and put yourself into analysis all the time."