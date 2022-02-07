Prince Harry is sincere in his interest to reach out to other people going through mental health struggles as seen in his video interview for BetterUp as Chief Impact Officer.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman analysed the royal's hand gestures during a virtual discussion about mental fitness with Serena Williams and BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux last week. She said the 37-year-old "doesn't need to think of what he says" because his "hands do the talking for him."

"Prince Harry's body language, when he was being interviewed about his BetterUp experience, was absolutely fascinating to observe," she told the Express.

Honigman described the Duke of Sussex as "an articulate and engaging speaker" who uses the "right words for every nuanced emotion." He also included "jokes and heartfelt, relatable examples" to share his views.

But what she found most interesting was how the royal used his hands to "gesticulate his way through the entire appearance." Honigman cited instances when Prince Harry used hand gestures not to "support his sentences but to lead them."

"When he says 'work/life balance', his hands mimic a scale, for balance, when he says 'in that discovery...' he snakes his hand left and right to imply walking along a winding path, discovering, when he says 'pinnacle' he reaches upwards to show where a pinnacle would be. The fascinating thing is, that each gesture comes before he says the actual word," she pointed out adding that the duke "thinks faster than he talks and moves his hands at the rapid speed of his mind, his words falling into place shortly after.

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it's a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be February 3, 2022

The body language expert claimed that "people who speak with their hands are seen as engaging, energetic, and warm." The royal is said to be no different as he showed that he is "absolutely genuine in his articulation." She said that "it's harder to lie with your body than with your speech" and noticed that the Duke of Sussex leaned his shoulders forward throughout his interview with BetterUp. This is thought to be a "gesture of closeness, wanting to connect to the person on the other side of the microphone."

Honigman added that Prince Harry "has been changed for the better by BetterUp" and he "comes across honest, genuine and truly engaged in the cause." He wants people to benefit the same way and thus he says what he feels.